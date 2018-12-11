Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.57

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 29423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $287.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.57” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/hibbett-sports-hibb-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-14-57.html.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.