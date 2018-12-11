Highland Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,203,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,101,000 after buying an additional 5,865,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $48,052,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,197.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 506,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 467,082 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 109.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 420,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after buying an additional 327,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

