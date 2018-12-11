Highland Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Highland Capital Management LP reduced its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $339,000.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/highland-capital-management-lp-sells-5000-shares-of-clovis-oncology-clvs.html.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.