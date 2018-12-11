Highland Capital Management LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Highland Capital Management LP cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $715,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

