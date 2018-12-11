Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

BATS ITA opened at $184.78 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

