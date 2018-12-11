HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Teresa South Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) EVP Teresa South sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $93,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,311.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teresa South also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Teresa South sold 2,800 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $99,932.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Teresa South sold 4,403 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $157,715.46.

HMSY stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

