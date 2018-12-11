Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 13,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,306. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

