Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $120,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.27 per share, with a total value of $2,004,105.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,925.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

