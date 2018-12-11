Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

