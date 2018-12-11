Hound Partners LLC Invests $32.87 Million in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,000. Yandex makes up 0.8% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Yandex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Yandex by 80,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.41. Yandex NV has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

