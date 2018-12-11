Hound Partners LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director David George Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Chin acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $353,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

