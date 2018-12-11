Hound Partners LLC Takes $307.09 Million Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,674,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,087,000. PG&E comprises 7.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in PG&E by 321.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,260,000 after buying an additional 14,479,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 57.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,561,000 after buying an additional 4,459,321 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2,496.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,210,000 after buying an additional 4,142,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,500,000 after buying an additional 2,951,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 182.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,251,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:PCG opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.15. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

