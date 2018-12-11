Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. In the last week, Howdoo has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $18,149.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.02578415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00136897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00170742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.09302581 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029844 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,691,366 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

