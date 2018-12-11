HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in HP by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in HP by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $91,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,934 shares of company stock worth $21,227,333. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

