Humana Inc (HUM) Position Decreased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 531.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

HUM opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $242.00 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

