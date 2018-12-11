Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after acquiring an additional 595,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,975.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,012,000 after acquiring an additional 118,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,517.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.