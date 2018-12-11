Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0018

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Hydro has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $352,525.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bittrex, BitMart and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.02619254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00140030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00172151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.09207758 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, CoinEx, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitForex, BitMart and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

