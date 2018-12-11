IAC/InterActiveCorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $223.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.98.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,880,000 after acquiring an additional 890,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 118.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,578,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,855,000 after purchasing an additional 559,748 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,292,000 after purchasing an additional 478,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $92,106,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

