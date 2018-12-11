Iconomi (ICN) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Iconomi has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconomi has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $3,566.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconomi token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00005000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tux Exchange, Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.02636766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00171190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.09418898 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Iconomi Token Profile

Iconomi launched on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. The official message board for Iconomi is medium.com/iconominet.

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitsane, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kraken, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

