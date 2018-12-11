Ideal Power (IPWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPWR shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 568.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Ideal Power Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/ideal-power-ipwr-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-25.html.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.