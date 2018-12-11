Imax (IMAX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of Imax stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Imax has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.