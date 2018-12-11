imbrex Hits Market Capitalization of $242,977.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. imbrex has a total market cap of $242,977.00 and $8.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One imbrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.02578222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00137348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00171127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.09237861 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029961 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

