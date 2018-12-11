Immunomedics (IMMU) vs. Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI) Head-To-Head Survey

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immunomedics and Fluoropharma Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunomedics presently has a consensus price target of $37.38, indicating a potential upside of 98.38%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Immunomedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunomedics and Fluoropharma Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $2.16 million 1,657.40 -$273.83 million ($1.03) -18.29 Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fluoropharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunomedics.

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Fluoropharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -12,701.21% -85.57% -39.05% Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluoropharma Medical beats Immunomedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

