Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frontera Energy Corp (FEC)

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontera Energy in a research report issued on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FEC. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

FEC opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.07 and a 52 week high of C$23.47.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$479.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.89 million.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Andrew Kent bought 2,800 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,652.00.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.