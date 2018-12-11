Incyte (INCY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.48.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,746,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Incyte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.