Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Inogen worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN stock opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

In other news, insider Matt Scribner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.23, for a total transaction of $562,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $109,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,944.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,605 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/inogen-inc-ingn-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.