Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARPO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,330. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/insider-buying-aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-buys-60000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.