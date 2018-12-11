Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 27,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,193. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/insider-buying-e-w-scripps-ssp-major-shareholder-buys-5000-shares-of-stock-2.html.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.