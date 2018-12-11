Insider Buying: Freedom Foods Group Ltd (FNP) Insider Purchases 764,657 Shares of Stock

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Ronald Perich bought 764,657 shares of Freedom Foods Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.80 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of A$3,666,530.32 ($2,600,376.11).

Shares of FNP stock traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$4.55 ($3.23). 217,691 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Freedom Foods Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Freedom Foods Group

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

