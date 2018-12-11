Insider Buying: Huntsman Co. (HUN) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 72.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,410 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,032.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after buying an additional 1,239,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after buying an additional 1,126,895 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 489.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,162,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 965,586 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

