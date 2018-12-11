Insider Buying: Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,943,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,140.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 30,110 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $46,068.30.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 49,248 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,887.04.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 30,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 225,488 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $315,683.20.

On Friday, November 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 60,105 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,551.20.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 29,110 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,754.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 248,926 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $350,985.66.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,095.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,991.80.

On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,575.02.

NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,673. Innodata Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its position in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata makes up 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Luzich Partners LLC owned approximately 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

