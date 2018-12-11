Insider Buying: Pope Resources (POPE) Director Buys 151 Shares of Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Director Daemon Patrick Repp bought 151 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.02 per share, with a total value of $10,271.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,833.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daemon Patrick Repp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pope Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Daemon Patrick Repp bought 4 shares of Pope Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.60 per share, with a total value of $274.40.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Daemon Patrick Repp bought 84 shares of Pope Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.50 per share, with a total value of $5,838.00.

Shares of POPE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.07. Pope Resources has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Pope Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POPE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pope Resources in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 25.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Pope Resources (POPE) Director Buys 151 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/insider-buying-pope-resources-pope-director-buys-151-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.