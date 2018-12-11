Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) Director Acquires 111,100 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Director Charles M. Royce purchased 111,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,877. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 454,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 835,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period.

