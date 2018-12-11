Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director James Francis Dinning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,100.00.

James Francis Dinning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, James Francis Dinning purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$22,730.00.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,611. Russel Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$20.74 and a 1 year high of C$32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.7799998551467 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

