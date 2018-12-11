Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Treasurer Sells 3,211 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $111,967.57. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 76,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE BXMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $35.70.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
