Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $120.67. 293,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

