Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $46,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,031,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PKOH stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 279.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $224,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

