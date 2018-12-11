Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Brokerages expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to announce sales of $55.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. Instructure reported sales of $43.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $209.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $209.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.51 million, with estimates ranging from $252.53 million to $266.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INST. DA Davidson began coverage on Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Instructure in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.58. Instructure has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Instructure during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Instructure during the third quarter worth about $41,945,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Instructure by 13.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Instructure by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

