Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Integer worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Integer by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $479,583.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $2,653,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

