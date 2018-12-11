Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 225,856.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 107.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

IDTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integrated Device Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

NASDAQ:IDTI opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,565,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

