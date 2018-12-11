Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

