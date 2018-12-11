Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.55

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 13847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.
The stock has a market cap of $691.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.88.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.
