Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $115.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercept got a significant boost with the approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC. Although sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment in the third-quarter should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH and PSC space. The phase III NASH program includes the REGENERATE trial among patients with advanced liver fibrosis and the REVERSE trial among patients with compensated cirrhosis. Results from the REGENERATE trial are expected in the first half of 2019. However, we are concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.19.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $105.99 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -1.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.42, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,612.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $152,806.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,527 shares of company stock valued at $85,195,134. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.