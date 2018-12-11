InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

IDCC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. 207,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,583. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

