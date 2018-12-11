Interface (TILE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Interface has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interface by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Interface by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,084,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Interface by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,760,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 927,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 987,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

