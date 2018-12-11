International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of International Bancshares worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 33.00%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

