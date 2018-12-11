Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

