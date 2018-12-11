INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

About INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

