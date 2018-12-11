Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,779 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3,034.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 134.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

