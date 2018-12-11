Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):

12/11/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/6/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/27/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/20/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/19/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/7/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/5/2018 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/16/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Independence Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.